Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Mar 2020 12:32:07 IST

Singers Katy Perry, Cheryl and Madonna appear to have fallen victim to fake videos of quarantined Italian neighborhoods due to coronavirus, coming together to sing their songs.

With Covid-19 spreading rapidly in Europe, a number of Italian people have been quarantined inside their homes and are only allowed to travel unless its necessary as the entire country has been isolated to prevent the disease’s spread.

A viral video footage featuring a group of neighbours in Naples singing together to lift their spirits during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown shows them belting out some popular songs from their favourite pop stars.

Perry who was the first to fall for the prank, retweeted the viral video of people standing on balconies with the caption: "A whole neighbourhood in Italy is singing ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined. #COVIDー19."

Sharing the video herself, Katy wrote: "You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this."

Cheryl was next to get duped shared the same clip again, this time with her track 'Fight for this Love' and wrote: "I’m not crying."

Madonna also fell for the trick and shared the same video of people seemingly singing her track 'I Rise'. She wrote: "Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!! #irise."

In all three cases fans were quick to point out their mistake to them. The famous stars are yet to remove their posts.

