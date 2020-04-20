Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry has shared an emotional post to inform about the demise of her pet cat Kitty Purry. The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker posted throwback pictures on her Instagram as she mourned the death of her furry friend in a heart-wrenching post on social media.

Katy wrote, "Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many."

"Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents."

In one of the snaps, Perry looks stunning as she dons a peach polka-dot dress and red lipstick, as she kisses her cat, while the other she shared was of the pair having a chat on FaceTime.

Meanwhile, Katy has announced that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a little girl together.

The couple are reportedly planning to name their daughter after Perry's late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson.