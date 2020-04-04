  1. Home
Katy Perry ( Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 11:31:00 IST

Star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly expecting a baby girl.

The 35-year-old songstress took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with her fans on Friday.

"It's a girl," she wrote via the social network.

Katy also posted a picture of her fiance Orlando Bloom smiling with pink cream all over his face. The sweet snap appeared to be from a gender reveal celebration.

This will be Perry’s first baby, and the second for Orlando, 43, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The announcement came about one month after Katy Perry announced her pregnancy.

The 'Firework' hitmaker revealed that she and Bloom are expecting their first child together on March 5 with the release of her song 'Never Worn White.'

