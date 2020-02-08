Katy Perry prays for her Chinese fans amid nCoV disaster

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Singer Katy Perry has urged fans in China to stay strong amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country as the toll on Saturday rose to 722.

Officials in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province have set up quarantine camps as the death toll linked to the condition continued to rise.

Perry took to social media to implore fans in the region to keep the faith, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I just wanted to send a message to you to let you know that we are all with you during this time, and keep fighting, and stay healthy, and positive as best as you can," she said in a video message shared on Twitter by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

"We're thinking of you. We are sending our prayers. We're gonna get through this," Perry added.

Over 34,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which has spread to 28 countries worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

