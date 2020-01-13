Katy Perry is all praises for her 'incredibly good looking, James Bond of a human being' fiance Orlando Bloom.

The 'Teenage Dream' singer took to her Instagram on Monday, where she shared a post to honour Orlando's 43rd birthday, and it's one of the most heartfelt posts we have read on the Internet today.

Also Read: Katy Perry opens up on her personal & professional life

Katy praised her 'pure-hearted' fiancé as she paied tribute to him, sharing a gallery of snaps of the 'Lords of the Rings' star posing in front of an Egyptian pyramid.

The singer wrote: "Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built... but me, I am in constant awe and wonder of how such a loving/kind/compassionate/supportive/talented/deeply spiritual/did I mention incredibly good looking/James Bond of a human being can actually exist in the flesh!"

"There’s a reason why all animals and children run straight into his arms... It’s his heart, so pure. I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Happiest 43rd year."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating since 2016. They were first linked when they were sported flirting at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. The couple went public about their relationship a few months later in May at the Cannes Film Festival.