Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom displayed their love & affection for each other as they honored their engagement anniversary during their Valentine’s Day celebrations on the most romantic holiday of the year.

The star couple, who engaged last year on Valentine’s Day, took to social media to mark one year since their engagement. Celebrating on Instagram, the 'Teenage dream' singer posted a series of photos from the pair’s Valentine’s-themed anniversary party, along with a loving message.

"One year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution... and definitely never a dull moment" Perry posted in the heartfelt post, to which her hubby-to-be replied, "We don’t do dull doe..."

In a series of black and white snaps, the happy couple can be seen surrounded by a flock of friends as they embrace each other in front of a heart-shaped rose arrangement.

Perry looked beautiful as she dazzled in a Prada dress, heart-shaped earrings along with a matching heart-shaped belt. While Orlando opted for an all-black outfit. The lovebirds were joined by their family and close friends, who wore custom hoodies inscribed with the couple’s initials "OK" on it.

The couple who began dating four years ago at the start of 2016, have had their fair share of ups and downs, ever since they seperated after a year and rejoined their paths in 2018.

Katy confirmed their engagement last Valentine's Day with an Instagram post, captioning it "full bloom".