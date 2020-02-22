Kaveri Priyam: People know me after 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Kaveri Priyam, who plays Kuhu in "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke", feels the TV show has helped her become a household name.

"It's such a big show and it is watched by all the people across India even villages. It has definitely added to my popularity because nowadays when I step into a mall thinking that people might not recognise me in my straight hair, people come up to me and they ask for selfies. Everybody knows me now, I have become popular and all thanks to (producer) Rajan (Shahi) sir for giving me this big break of my life," she said.

Talking about fans, Kaveri said she is often surprised by all the love. "I am very surprised that despite my character being so mean and selfish, there is a part of the audience that relates to me."

A wedding track is currently on in the show. She too wants a big wedding in real life.

"I would like to have a grand wedding but at the same time, it depends as I am even okay with a temple or court marriage first and then maybe later doing celebrations in a grand way by calling all my family and friends," she said.

"Everybody loves to enjoy and I think functions are something which gives everybody a break from the monotonous life," she added.

--IANS

nn/vnc