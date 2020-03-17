Hotstar Specials is set to launch the biggest spy action thriller of 2020 - Special Ops. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, this fast-paced 8-episode series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years including the 26/11 attacks.

In a fictional take from the show, Kay Kay Menon (Himmat Singh) is seen interrogating one of the deadliest terrorists of our time – Ajmal Kasab.

Kay Kay Menon said, “26/11 was a day when the entire country was awake. Special Ops offers a very unique perspective to the role of Indian intelligence. Undercover agents are the true unsung heroes of our time.

Special Ops tries to bring forth the lives of these agents that try to capture the mastermind behind several unfortunate attacks. Indian intelligence is doing a lot for our country and we need to be indebted to them.”

Hotstar Specials presents Special Ops features an ensemble cast including acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon along with the powerhouse talents such as Saiyami Kher, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, KP Mukherjee and many others.

Special Ops is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years starting with the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament, and covers several other events including 26/11 and Kashmir terror attacks.

It is about the chase for the single mastermind behind these attacks – making it the longest manhunt in Indian Intelligence for India’s deadliest enemy.