The 'Matrix 4' behind-the-scenes footage goes viral

Filming for the 'Matrix 4' has been underway in San Francisco, and the much-awaited sequel has gotten a lot of attention from fans and onlookers have been getting a pretty good behind-the-scenes view at the actors and crew in the area lately.

Many fans have been sharing their experiences over social media.

Also Read: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship status revealed

Over the weekend, we’ve got some cool new footage as two performers leapt from a building with wires attached to their backs. As all of this took place during the day, many people working in office buildings in the area were able to watch and capture the stunts.

However it’s still unclear if the performers were stunt doubles or the movie’s lead actors like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II or Neil Patrick Harris.

In another footage shared by fans, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss can be seen riding a motorcycle through the streets of San Francisco. The scene takes place at night and the two stars can be seen riding through some pretty dense fog.

The Matrix 4 began shooting in San Francisco earlier this month. The upcoming sequel will later head to Chicago and Germany, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

Keanu Reeves, 55, will once again essay the role of Neo alongside Carrie-Ann Moss as Trinity, who will both reunite with writer/director Lana Wachowski, who has earlier helmed the first three movies along with her sister Lily Wachowski.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the movie also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jonathan Groff.

The 'Matrix 4 'is slated to release in theaters on May 21, 2021.