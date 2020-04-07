Keanu Reeves: Cinema is a lot like painting

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Keanu Reeves sees similarities between cinema and painting.

He drew the comparison while talking about his 1999 cult sci-fi blockbuster "The Matrix" as well as last year's "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum".

In "John Wick: Chapter 3", Reeves agreed that director Chad Stahelski is notably not afraid to draw inspiration from "The Matrix".

"I mean that experience ('The Matrix') changed our lives both personally and creatively. As Chad would say 'if you are going to steal, steal from the best'! Cinema is a lot like painting, in the way that it inspires traditions of what has come before," said Reeves.

"I mean we literally do a line from 'The Matrix' in 'John Wick: Chapter 3', and it's in the nomenclature...'The Matrix' has the oracle, 'John Wick' has the elder...you can just keep going. I think that Chad was influenced by the way which Wachowskis created the Matrix world, mythology and I think he has done a really good job taking those influences and making it Wick!," he added.

The actor has also taken home mementos from the "John Wick" films.

"I only have taken the watch and the ring. So I have the same ring and watch from chapter 2 and 3. I take them home. I don't have a market but I do have a coin from chapter 2. But for me, it's pretty much the watch and the ring," he shared.

"John Wick: Chapter 3" will be aired on April 12 on Star Movies in India.

