Keanu Reeves begins shooting for upcoming sci-fi film

Keanu Reeves was spotted shooting for his upcoming film 'The Matrix 4' on Wednesday. The first look at Keanu Reeves who will be reprising one of his most famous roles, Neo, has surfaced online.

The shooting began in San Francisco, and a number of videos and images from the sets have appeared which provide the first look at Keanu Reeves in the upcoming sci-fi action film.

The 55-year-old actor sported a casual look, as he was seen wearing a green jacket over a grey T-shirt and blue jeans along with a crew member standing before him while shooting for the film in the North Beach area.

Reeves was snapped by author Erin Carlson while he was shooting in her neighborhood. "Walked right into Keanu filming The Matrix 4 in my neighborhood this morning," she wrote in the caption along with the picture she shared on Instagram.

"I wanted to yell, 'I love that you’re dating a cool woman in your age group!!!' (Google Alexandra Grant), but chose not to disrupt his creative process because that’s the kind of person I am."

"Also, an exasperated crew member was all, 'We’re working HE-YAH'", she added.

Keanu Reeves returns in 'The Matrix 4' to play Neo once more. He's joined by Carrie-Anne Moss, who will reprise her role as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. The newly added cast members for the movie include Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Lana Wachowski will be returning to direct the film. 'The Matrix 4' will hit theatres on May 21, 2021 which is also the release date for Keanu Reeves starrer action sequel, John Wick: Chapter 4.