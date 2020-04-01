'Keeping Up with Kardashians' season finale shot using iPhones amid lockdown

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) The season finale of the popular reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" has been completed using not professional cameras but Iphones!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her family had to turn to their iPhones to film the season finale owing to the coronavirus lockdown, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Production on the current 18th season of the series was shut down just before Kim and her relatives were able to shoot the last episode.

Kim said on a video chat with comedian Jimmy Fallon in an episode of "The Tonight Show: At Home Edition", that the finale would serve as an isolation diary.

"We filmed the entire season except for the last episode. So now that we've shut down production, it'll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves. We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine... I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!" she said.

Kim said that she had broken her self-isolation to get her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, to help her get camera-ready for the remote "Tonight Show" chat, conducted at the home of their mother Kris Jenner.

The reality star, who is married to rapper Kanye West admitted she had not met Kylie over weeks.

"That's the first time I've seen her, because the whole family is distancing so we haven't even seen each other. So I snuck out and I'm at my mum's house in her glam room because there's a door from the outside, so this is all she'll let us in."

--IANS

