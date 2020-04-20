  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Keira Knightley reveals her party trick

Keira Knightley reveals her party trick

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 18:25:53 IST

London, April 20 (IANS) Actress Keira Knightley has opened up about her party trick.

Knightley, who is currently adhering to self-quarantine guidelines as the world combats COVID-19, revealed it while taking part in World Health Day's Hope From Home livestream, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Introducing herself on the event's social media livestream, she told viewers: "Hello, I'm Keira Knightley and I am here for Hope from Home on World Health Day.

"I made a little sign, and I was trying to think of something entertaining to do and I couldn't think of anything so I'm going to play my teeth, which is my one and only party trick."

The British star proceeded to tap out the melody to "Yesterday", a 1965 hit for The Beatles.

Finishing her party trick, she added: "Thank you all for watching. Thank you to all the frontline workers and medical teams who are working so hard right now. If you want to donate, that would be great."

She had previously shown off the skill while appearing on a show in 2019.

Using her fingers to tap the melody to "Raindrops keep falling on my head" and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito", she had said: "There was a boy at school when I was about seven or eight and he went on a talent show on TV, so he was like the coolest person ever, and he played his teeth.

"So, everybody at my school was like, that's cool, so everybody from that school can probably play their teeth."

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsCovid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

Covid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction