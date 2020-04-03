Kejriwal appreciates SRK's efforts, actor says he's always there for Delhi

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 21:28:55 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) That Shah Rukh Khan has a soft corner for his hometown Delhi is often reflected in his words. On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted words of appreciation for the superstar, lauding his contribution for the nation in this hour of crisis.

The CM tweeted: "Thank you Shah Rukh ji for you kind words. Your generous contribution will touch many lives in this difficult hour. @iamsrk."

Reacting to this, the Bollywood superstar tweeted: "Sir, aap toh Dilliwalein hain, thank you mat karo, hukum karo. Apne Dilliwalein bhaiyon aur behnon ke liye hum lage rahenge. Ishwar ne chaha to jaldi is crisis se hum jeetkar niklenge. More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir."

It is evident from the actor's words that Delhi holds a special place in his heart. At the same time, he wishes the nation to emerge as a winner against the COVID 19 pandemic.

On Thursday evening, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted: "In these times it's imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family."

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's tweet came as a reaction to the above tweet of the superstar.

