Kendall Jenner leaves very little to imagine as she showcased her slender figure while plugging Kim Kardashian's sell-out shapewear range in her latest post.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to show off her toned abs in a sexy selfie video while she rocked in her elder sister Kim Kardashian‘s Skims underwear on February 15.

Kendall recorded herself standing in a mirror as she posed confidently in a barely-there piece of clothing, revealing her thin frame and toned abs and at one point, put her hands on her hips. The proud sibling also tagged Kim and the SKIMS Instagram account in the clip.

"@Skims @KimKardashian", she simply captioned the video.

The sister of Kylie Jenner sported a black T-shirt bra from Kim's sell-out label which she teamed up with high-waisted bottoms, pulled up and placed above her hips. The model styled her dark brunette bob out into loose waves as she showcased her perfect body via a mirror selfie video.

Kendall has been super busy for past few weeks as she's been at New York Fashion Week.

She later posted a selfie wearing a pair of sunglasses along with a high duty mask covering her face as the brunette bombshell boarded a flight ahead of London Fashion Week, according to a news agency.