  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kesha suffers major setback in legal dispute with Dr. Luke

Kesha suffers major setback in legal dispute with Dr. Luke

Kesha suffers major setback in legal dispute with Dr. Luke (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 11:33:28 IST

As music producer Dr. Luke’s $50 million defamation case against pop sensation Kesha moves closer to trial, a judge on Thursday has ruled in favor of Lukasz Gottwald, also known as Dr. Luke, in his dispute with Kesha.

According to reports, Kesha has been instructed to pay Dr. Luke $374,000 after suffering a major setback in the defamation case he filed against her.

Also Read: Song Lyrics of 'High Road' by Kesha

The duo have been mixed up in a back-and-forth legal battle for the past six years.

In 2014, Kesha took legal action against Gottwald accusing him of sexual assault and emotional abuse. In return of which the music producer sued Kesha for defamation and breach of contract, claiming the songstress had falsely accused him of rape in an effort to nullify her recording contract.

Kesha alleged that Dr. Luke had drugged and raped her. She also claimed in a text message with Lady Gaga that Gotttwald had also raped Katy Perry. Perry however unequivocally testified in the court that Gottwald did not do so.

On Thursday, a New York Judge ruled that Kesha had defamed Gottwald, citing Perry’s denial as there was no supporting evidence for her claims. The judge also rejected the singer’s legal team’s defense assertions that Gottwald is a 'public figure.'

Related Topics

NewsKartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan grooving on their latest track 'Haan Main Galat'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan grooving on their latest track 'Haan Main Galat'

NewsKim Kardashian & hubby Kanye West share an intimate kiss

Kim Kardashian & hubby Kanye West share an intimate kiss

NewsBigg Boss 13: Abhimanyu Dasani to meet Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13: Abhimanyu Dasani to meet Salman Khan

NewsJonas Brothers reveal their new album is coming 'soon'

Jonas Brothers reveal their new album is coming 'soon'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

NewsEllie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Ellie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

NewsKesha suffers major setback in legal dispute with Dr. Luke

Kesha suffers major setback in legal dispute with Dr. Luke

NewsKartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan grooving on their latest track 'Haan Main Galat'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan grooving on their latest track 'Haan Main Galat'

Fashion & LifestyleTanushree Dutta dazzles in a black outfit

Tanushree Dutta dazzles in a black outfit