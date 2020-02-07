Kesha suffers major setback in legal dispute with Dr. Luke

As music producer Dr. Luke’s $50 million defamation case against pop sensation Kesha moves closer to trial, a judge on Thursday has ruled in favor of Lukasz Gottwald, also known as Dr. Luke, in his dispute with Kesha.

According to reports, Kesha has been instructed to pay Dr. Luke $374,000 after suffering a major setback in the defamation case he filed against her.

The duo have been mixed up in a back-and-forth legal battle for the past six years.

In 2014, Kesha took legal action against Gottwald accusing him of sexual assault and emotional abuse. In return of which the music producer sued Kesha for defamation and breach of contract, claiming the songstress had falsely accused him of rape in an effort to nullify her recording contract.

Kesha alleged that Dr. Luke had drugged and raped her. She also claimed in a text message with Lady Gaga that Gotttwald had also raped Katy Perry. Perry however unequivocally testified in the court that Gottwald did not do so.

On Thursday, a New York Judge ruled that Kesha had defamed Gottwald, citing Perry’s denial as there was no supporting evidence for her claims. The judge also rejected the singer’s legal team’s defense assertions that Gottwald is a 'public figure.'