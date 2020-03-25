Kevin Hart, Eniko expecting second child together

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko are expecting their second child together.

The 40-year-old comedian on Tuesday took to Instagram to share that Eniko, 35, is expecting their second child together, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Hart captioned a photograph of Eniko's baby bump using hashtags #FamilyOfSix and #Blessed.

Eniko also announced the news on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white maternity picture.

"Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing," Eniko captioned the image.

The couple got married in 2016 and welcomed their son Kenzo Kash Hart in 2017. Hart also has two children from his first marriage with Torrei Hart, 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

In 2019, Hart said he wanted to have one more kid. "We're going to do one more and then we're going to throw in the towel after that," the actor told USA Today, adding: "One more is enough -- that's a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we'll be done there. That's it."

On the professional front, Hart is producing the drama "Fatherhood" as well as the TV movie version of "Night School, My Own Worst Enemy", "The Great Outdoors" and "Monopoly".

--IANS

sug/vnc