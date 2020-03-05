  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kevin Pietersen in India for wildlife documentary shoot

Kevin Pietersen in India for wildlife documentary shoot

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 13:51:15 IST

Dispur, March 5 (IANS) Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is currently in Assam to shoot for National Geographic's documentary "Save This Rhino". He also visited Kaziranga National Park, home to the great Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

In the documentary, Pietersen will be seen assessing the situation of rhinos in India while exploring new technologies and co-op solutions to spread awareness among people about rhino conservation in the country.

He also posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle. In one of the images, he is seen sitting in front of a tree.

"Save rhino," reads a slogan on the tree's bark.

Pietersen earlier made the announcement about the documentary on his Twitter handle. "Final bit of prep for our @NatGeoIndia. Flag of India doco we're filming over the next few weeks. Human/animal conflict. Technology we've developed to help the people. Indian rhino poaching efforts," read his message.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsIs Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

NewsWomen's Day: Rakul Preet Singh says womanhood should be celebrated every day

Women's Day: Rakul Preet Singh says womanhood should be celebrated every day

NewsTusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya

NewsNicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty taken into custody

Nicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty taken into custody

NewsBritney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband

Britney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband

NewsWhen Justin Bieber failed to scare David Beckham

When Justin Bieber failed to scare David Beckham

FeatureInternational Women's Day 2020: These Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

International Women's Day 2020: These Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

NewsIs Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan's latest sporty look

Sara Ali Khan's latest sporty look