Kevin Spacey relives 'House Of Cards' avatar in Xmas video

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Kevin Spacey has channelled his "House Of Cards" character Frank Underwood in a Christmas video.

In the one-minute video, posted to the controversial actor's YouTube account on Tuesday, Spacey seemingly adopts the Southern accent of his former "House Of Cards" character, the villainous Frank Underwood, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"You didn't really think I was gonna miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas did you?" began the 60-year-old, addressing the camera while sitting by a fireplace.

"It's been a pretty good year, and I'm grateful to have my health back. In light of that, I've made some changes in my life and I'd like to invite you to join me."

"As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you're thinking. Can he be serious? I'm dead serious. And it's not that hard. Trust me."

"The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire, and do the unexpected. You can…kill them with kindness,' he concludes.

Last year, he had released his now-infamous "Let Me Be Frank" holiday message. The 3-minute video opened on Spacey washing his hands in the kitchen while wearing a Santa Claus-themed apron. Just as he had done in the show while playing the ruthless President Underwood.

A slew of sexual assault accusations against Spacey led to his firing from "House of Cards" and his removal from the completed movie "All the Money in the World", which was reshot with actor Christopher Plummer.

--IANS

nn/vnc