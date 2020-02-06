  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Khalid reunites with Disclosure for 'Know your worth'

Khalid reunites with Disclosure for 'Know your worth'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Feb 2020 14:38:54 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Singer Khalid has teamed up with electronic music duo Disclosure for "Know your worth".

Khalid's first collaboration with Disclosure "Talk" received a Grammy nomination for record of the year.

"When I started writing this song, it was like I was singing to myself in the mirror," he told Beats 1 of the track's inspiration.

"I feel like the message in this song is something that I needed to hear at the time I was writing it and I hope that it resonates with a lot of people who need to hear that kind of message," he added.

The singer floats over the soft electronic production with a message for a certain lover. "You don't know your worth/ All the things I know that you deserve/ Say it's not real if it doesn't hurt/ Find someone you know will put you first/ Find someone who loves you at your worst," he croons on the chorus, reports billboard.com.

--IANS

nn/bg

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

NewsHere's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

Here's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

NewsSpiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

Spiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

NewsShubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan: When Ayushmann Khurrana met Jitendra Kumar

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan: When Ayushmann Khurrana met Jitendra Kumar

NewsShah Rukh Khan lauds Shakira post Super Bowl 2020 performance

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Shakira post Super Bowl 2020 performance

NewsFilmmaker Andy Serkis surprises fans with 'Venom 2' update

Filmmaker Andy Serkis surprises fans with 'Venom 2' update

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

NewsEllie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Ellie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Fashion & LifestyleKendall Jenner sizzles in high-waisted bikini during photoshoot

Kendall Jenner sizzles in high-waisted bikini during photoshoot