Shiving Narang rocks in Indian attire

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 27 Mar 2020 11:32:27 IST

Shivin Narang is in his top form, as he is in the famous serial Beyhadh, alongside the stylish and beautiful Jennifer Winget. The young lad is currently enthralling audiences as Rudra, with his dashing performance.

He was seen playing Ranvijay Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, and Yuvraj, aka Yuvi Singh, in Suvreen Guggal.

Also Read: Video: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang dances on 'GARMI' song

Shivin Narang  looks extremely handsome and we are sure his fans are going to love his Indian look. His hairstyle as well as expressions complete the pictures. The way he looks at his co-star Jennifer with so much hate is also very interesting. He makes girls go weak in their knees with some of his Instagram posts.

Check out Shivina Narang’s looks in Indian style below:

Shiving Narang looks hot in Indo-western outfit

He is seen wearing  a black Indian outift

Shivin in grey printed outfit

Dulha arrives in style in white sherwani

Shivin in blue Indian outfit

Shivin in Maroon outfit looks  cute.

