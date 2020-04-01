Amidst the Corona outbreak, there is one breather on TV- Khatron Ke Khiladi. This is probably the only show which is coming every weekend with new episodes. And popular actress Adaa Khan is excelling every week.

Whether it was the stunt from a height or the creepy insects, the poisonous gas or the car stunt Adaa has always nailed it with her stamina and strength. In last week’s episode we have seen how Adaa has dealt with the dangerous snakes, rats and other insects.

Adaa’s fans and followers have been praising and talking about her and hence she has been trending on social media. Adaa has got titles like strongest contender, Fearless girl, queen of stunts amongst others. Austerity, her approach towards the stunt is staying cool and determined.

Well that is the reason she is over of the quietest contestant in the show but her actions speak louder than words. Today across the social media her fans have been speaking about her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Adaa is trending often.