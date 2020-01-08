  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Khloe Kardashian responds to criticism over wearing real animal fur

Khloe Kardashian responds to criticism over wearing real animal fur

Khloe Kardashian responds to criticism over wearing real animal fur (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 12:09:08 IST

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian was tagged a hypocrite by fans on social media after she said that the fur coat she wore at Halloween was not made from animal material.

Khloe came under fire after she said the world needs to "wake up" and "save the animals" as she made an impassioned plea in light of the devastating bushfires in Australia, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner flaunts her 'Leopard French' manicure

However, Khloe's words did not go well with fans, with one sharing a post of the reality TV star's Halloween costume, in which she had dressed as Disney villain Cruella De Vil, saying she was already killing animals with her choice to wear fur.

" 'Oh my God, 500 million animals have died!' Which is what, a few less than for your fur coats and accessories, @khloekardashian?" the user said.

Replying to the post, Khloe slammed the user, saying: "I am wearing a Halloween costume. It's not real fur. But keep spreading your vile hate instead of focusing on real issues."

But the user soon recalled a 2019 post from an account named Daniel's Leather, where the designer of Khloe's outfit claimed that fox and mink fur had been used in the garment.

The post read: "@khloekardashian came to me with this vision i knew it will not be an easy task but i am so glad that the final product came out perfect," they posted alongside a photograph of the outfit.

"Also wanna thank @janellermiller for her help in this imp project. I am so proud of the fact that anytime it's a huge project people always approach daniels leather."

They added the hashtags, "#Fox #Mink #Sheep."

Khloe has since deleted her comment on the post, but has yet to address the resurfaced post from the designer of the Halloween look.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleBella Hadid flaunts her toned physique in tiny leopard print bikini

Bella Hadid flaunts her toned physique in tiny leopard print bikini

Fashion & LifestyleMiley Cyrus unveils new short hairstyle

Miley Cyrus unveils new short hairstyle

Fashion & LifestyleShilpa Shetty kicks off New Year with yoga

Shilpa Shetty kicks off New Year with yoga

Fashion & LifestylePriyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' grand appearance at Golden Globe Awards 2020 red carpet

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' grand appearance at Golden Globe Awards 2020 red carpet

Fashion & LifestyleDeepika Padukone shares the cover with Laxmi Agarwal

Deepika Padukone shares the cover with Laxmi Agarwal

Fashion & LifestyleBradley Cooper shows off his toned body in white polo

Bradley Cooper shows off his toned body in white polo

NewsElton John, Chris Hemsworth pledge to help Australia wildfire efforts

Elton John, Chris Hemsworth pledge to help Australia wildfire efforts

NewsNaezy launched his debut album 'Maghreb'

Naezy launched his debut album 'Maghreb'

FeatureDeepika Padukone at JNU : A Masterstroke!!

Deepika Padukone at JNU : A Masterstroke!!