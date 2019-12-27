Kiara Advani ends 2019 on a Good Note

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 10:00:24 IST

2019 has been ending on a good note for Kiara Advani.  This year  Kiara’s role as Preeti Sikka in  Kabir Singh has literally set the box office clanging.  Her next Good Newzz  with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh is all set for release this week.  Kiara is hoping that Good Newzz will bring good tidings at the box office as the year ends.

She has already been receiving a great response to her role in Kabir Singh and the appreciations have not stopped at that.  Her fans have been awaiting for Good Newzz and they are not stopping at that. Good Newzz promos have been garnering a lot of responses even before its release.  Kiara is now looking forward to a host of films in 2020.

The actress has Netflix movie Guilty,  Akshay Kumar’s next Laxmmi Bomb, a horror thriller directed by Raghava Lawrence,   Anees Bazmi’s Bhul Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aryan,  Abir Sengupta’s debut directorial venture Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal,  director Vishnuvardhan’s  Shershah opposite Siddharth Malhotra.

