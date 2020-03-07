  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kiara Advani on Women's Day: Why just one day? Every day belongs to us!

Kiara Advani on Women's Day: Why just one day? Every day belongs to us!

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 16:23:01 IST
By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) It is a good idea to celebrate a day honouring women, but what about the other 364 days in a year, wonders Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, when we quizzed her about her thoughts on Women's Day.

"Everyday should be Women's Day and everyday should be celebrated. Why just one day? I feel every single day belongs to us!" Kiara told IANS, on the sidelines of promoting her new Netflix film, "Guilty".

Celebrating just one day for women hardly makes sense unless discrimination and crimes against women are curbed and we learn to respect the female gender, but Kiara is happy that at least a conversation has started.

"Earlier these conversations would always be suppressed. We would never have these conversations. Today, we are finally tapping into those uncomfortable conversations. While the rate of rape is alarming in our country, we all need to fight against it. The fact that these conversations have started is one step closer to the ultimate goal. I'm hoping that stricter laws are implemented against these kinds of crimes," said Kiara.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

News83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

NewsTejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

Tejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

NewsJanhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

NewsGood start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

Good start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

NewsSanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

FeatureCan "Corona" help Film Industry?

Can "Corona" help Film Industry?

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'July' by Noah Cyrus

Song Lyrics of 'July' by Noah Cyrus