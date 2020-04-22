Kiara Advani shares childhood videos

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 18:45:05 IST

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Kiara Advani on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted a glimpse of her childhood with fans, with a couple of throwback videos.

In one video baby Alia (Kiara's original name) can be seen drinking water from her favourite Cinderella cup. "#thewonderyears doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella," captioned the actress.

In another video, Kiara can be seen trying to do Bharatanatyam in a Ballerina dress, while her mum laughs her heart out. "When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead #thewonderyears," she wrote.

Commenting on her dance video, Arjun Kapoor shared: "That's a heady mix of class and mass."

Kiara's "Kabir Singh" co-star Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor commented on her drinking water video: "I remember these cups!"

Fans, too, loved the videos of baby Alia, aka Kiara, going by their comments.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee, where she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 2007 horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

--IANS

abh/vnc

