Kiara Advani shows how she dresses up for calls amid lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 17:19:15 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani tickled the funny bone by sharing a photograph showing how she dresses up for video calls.

Kiara took to Instagram stories where she shared a picture of herself, which seemed to be either taken during a photoshoot or during an event.

In the picture, Kiara is seen dressed in a stunning white gown paired with black gloves while she's holding her phone.

She captioned the image: "Dressed up for all my FaceTime, Skype and Whatsapp calls".

On the acting front, Kiara was recently seen in Netflix's film "Guilty".

She will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Kartik Aaryan.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

--IANS

dc/vnc

