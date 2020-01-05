  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kidman, Jackman rally to support Australia as wildfires rage

Kidman, Jackman rally to support Australia as wildfires rage

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Jan 2020 11:24:08 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (IANS) A bevy of Hollywood celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Pink, Hugh Jackman have come out in support of Australia as massive wildfires rage across the country.

Celebrities are making donations to organisations that support fire relief and urging their followers on social media to do so as well, reports variety.com.

Singer Pink posted a list of organisations that her followers can donate to and pledged to donate $500,000 to the local fire services.

"My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz," she wrote.

Australian native Nicole Kidman shared the same list and added her pledge of $500,000, writing that "our families' support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia."

"Wolver'ne" star Hugh Jackman shared a picture of with links to organisations receiving donations and captioned it: "How can you h'lp?"

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness wrote that his "heart has been broken these last days watching the situation deteriorate there... Go to the link in my bio & donate to Celeste Barber's Australia fundr'iser & if you're in a position to donate that would be very much appreicated."

Actor Nick Kroll teamed with Australian actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton to raise money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service to "combat the terrible fires ravaging Australia."

Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu tweeted on Friday "a reminder that Australia is on fire and people are voluntarily risking their lives to keep communities and homes safe!"

Other personalities such as Sharon Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ellen DeGeneres, reposted climate activist Greta Thunberg's post about Australia with message of support.

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsDeepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

NewsAamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

NewsAkshay's GOOD NEWWZ on way to super hit, DABANGG Salman struggles!

Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ on way to super hit, DABANGG Salman struggles!

NewsVideo: Surbhi Chandna's hilarious laugh will make your day

Video: Surbhi Chandna's hilarious laugh will make your day

NewsMiley Cyrus settles million dollar copyright infringement lawsuit

Miley Cyrus settles million dollar copyright infringement lawsuit

NewsPooja Hegde wishes to change her profession

Pooja Hegde wishes to change her profession

FeatureBirthday Special: Deepika Padukone's killer expressions

Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone's killer expressions

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

NewsDeepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors