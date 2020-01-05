Kidman, Jackman rally to support Australia as wildfires rage

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (IANS) A bevy of Hollywood celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Pink, Hugh Jackman have come out in support of Australia as massive wildfires rage across the country.

Celebrities are making donations to organisations that support fire relief and urging their followers on social media to do so as well, reports variety.com.

Singer Pink posted a list of organisations that her followers can donate to and pledged to donate $500,000 to the local fire services.

"My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz," she wrote.

Australian native Nicole Kidman shared the same list and added her pledge of $500,000, writing that "our families' support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia."

"Wolver'ne" star Hugh Jackman shared a picture of with links to organisations receiving donations and captioned it: "How can you h'lp?"

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness wrote that his "heart has been broken these last days watching the situation deteriorate there... Go to the link in my bio & donate to Celeste Barber's Australia fundr'iser & if you're in a position to donate that would be very much appreicated."

Actor Nick Kroll teamed with Australian actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton to raise money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service to "combat the terrible fires ravaging Australia."

Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu tweeted on Friday "a reminder that Australia is on fire and people are voluntarily risking their lives to keep communities and homes safe!"

Other personalities such as Sharon Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ellen DeGeneres, reposted climate activist Greta Thunberg's post about Australia with message of support.

--IANS

dc/dpb