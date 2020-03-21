Killer expressions of Shehnaaz Gill will make your day

  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 21 Mar 2020 12:45:51 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular and entertaining  contestants we had this season.

With her cute, funny antics, Shehnaaz has managed to steal all the attention inside the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill still loves Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra finds his partner

In short span of time, Shehnaaz managed to win the hearts of the audience and she has now a huge fan following because of her Bigg Boss antics and her cute and killer expressions.

Audiences loved Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship. They even got a couple as #SidNaaz. They friendship has been very popular in Bigg Boss 13 show.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s killer expressions below:

Shehnaaz Gill's killer expression

Shehnaaz Gill's carfie and her expression is so awesome

That expression you give when someone says

Such a dreamy picture of Shehnaaz Gill

Ankhiyon aaye haye goli mare

