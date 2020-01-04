'Killing Eve' renewed for Season 4

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer's "Killing Eve" has been renewed for the fourth season, several months ahead of its season three premiere.

The BBC America breakout hit will be back on the screen with season three later this year, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"How could we not have massive confidence in 'Killing Eve'? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on US television for six years," said Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

"The reason for this series' emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed," Barnett added.

Waller-Bridge created the series, based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, and oversaw its first season before handing over head writing duties to Fennell for season two. Heathcote is running season three. The new showrunner has yet to be named, but it is believed that they will continue the tradition of passing on the reins to another woman for the fourth season.

"I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey," said Woodward Gentle, adding: "It is a testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early - the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people."

