Kim Kardashian contemplates going blonde post quarantine

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 18:43:36 IST

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is contemplating to dye her hair blonde after she's finished social distancing at home in the wake of the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Kim shared a throwback Instagram post in which she noted how her hair has had time to heal while staying at home, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Her hair in the photograph seemed more of a silver shade than the traditional blonde, but it put her in the mood for a lighter hairstyle.

In the image, she is seen leaning against a wall e with a faraway look in her eyes. She teams a tied-up brown crop top with a fur coat.

"My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time. Contemplating dying it blonde when we can have human interaction again," she wrote as caption with the picture.

Earlier this year, Kim went blonde in in February. Back then, she shared photographs of herself with gorgeous curly honey blonde

tresses.

