Kim Kardashian set the Internet ablaze on Wednesday by sharing two of her new bikini photos with her followers, taken by her husband Kanye West on a romantic break.

The happy couple are keeping their romace going even though Valentine’s Day is over, as they spent their Valentine's weekend in the tropical paradise of Cabo, in Mexico.

The 39-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram on Wednessay, where she shared two photos of herself rocking a black string bikini. Posting the pics on her Instagram page, the fashion magnate captioned the snaps: "Valentine's Surprise Getaway".

In the stunning snapshots from the beach, Kim put her toned hourglass figure on display as she rocked a tiny two-piece along with a choker necklace featuring a large, gold cross. Kim also opted for a smokey makeup look and kept her hair down and stick straight.

Many of her fans, including the TV star's famous pals, were quick to comment on the photos.

"Whoa," model Winnie Harlow wrote along with a heart shaped emoji.

"You've ended me," wrote Noah Cyrus.

"Unreal," a user wrote.

These are not the first images that the KKW Beauty and Skims mogul has shared from her Cabo trip with Kanye. A few days back, Kim had shapred a short video of the view from her lounge chair while Kanye sat off in the distance.