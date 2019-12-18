Kim Kardashian has recently revealed that she had to photoshop her 6-year-old daughter North West into their family Christmas card!

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star made the disclosure during her recent appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

"It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room," Kim said to the shows host Ellen DeGeneres. "North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever."

Kim further added "I said, 'Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you'. And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.'"

"Thank god the photographer was still in town," she added. "'I just want a photoshoot with just you.' So I said ‘Perfect,' I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, 'I have no makeup on now, I look totally different. Let’s just pretend — shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll photoshop her in.' And it looks like a beautiful card."

The reality TV star had shared her family Christmas card photo on her Instagram last week, which featured Kim, her husband Kanye West and their four children: Psalm, 7 months; Chicago, 1; Saint, 4; and North, 6.