  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy

Kim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy

Kim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 17:19:58 IST

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has posted pics to prove that she is indeed a hands-on mother.

She treated her social media followers with an adorable selfie of her dropping off her six-year-old daughter North West at school, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian delights fans with stunning swim-wear pics

"School Drop Off," she captioned the post.

In the photograph she donned a black t-shirt and tied back her black hair. She could be seen pouting her full lips to the camera. North was seen in a white uniform which she covered under a black hooded jacket.

This was not the first time Kim shared her adorable picture with North. A little over a week ago, they made their TikTok video debut.

Related Topics

NewsWhen Big B met little Ranbir Kapoor

When Big B met little Ranbir Kapoor

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babeetta vows not to talk to Jethaa Lal ever again

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babeetta vows not to talk to Jethaa Lal ever again

NewsChristopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

Christopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

NewsBen Affleck admits he has lot of respect and gratitude for Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck admits he has lot of respect and gratitude for Jennifer Garner

NewsVideo: Drashti Dhami grooves on Chunari Chunari song for sister-in-law's pre wedding celebrations

Video: Drashti Dhami grooves on Chunari Chunari song for sister-in-law's pre wedding celebrations

NewsBritney Spears shares footage of her leg injury

Britney Spears shares footage of her leg injury

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Other Side' by Justin Timberlake & SZA

Song Lyrics of 'The Other Side' by Justin Timberlake & SZA

NewsKim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy

Kim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy

Fashion & LifestyleAlia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and other celebs slaying in high pony tail

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and other celebs slaying in high pony tail