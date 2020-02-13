Kim recounts miscarriage scare during 1st pregnancy

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was told she had a miscarriage while she was pregnant with daughter North, after the doctor failed to find a heartbeat.

Kim has four children with rapper husband Kanye West, but before giving birth to her first child in 2012, she experienced a difficult situation when she was told that she had miscarried, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really heavy bleeding and in so much pain in Miami," Kim said, during an appearance on attorney Laura Wasser's podcast "All's Fair".

"(I) went in because you have to go and do a D&C (dilation and curettage) to clean out a miscarriage. It was Thanksgiving morning and my doctor said, 'Come in in the morning and we'll do it Thanksgiving night so no one will see you.' I was so worried people would find out, it was the first time I ever was pregnant. I was so nervous. I went in and there was no heartbeat and he said, 'Oh, you had a miscarriage.' "

However, the doctor told her the next morning that he had found a heartbeat.

"And I was like, 'Oh, my God. This is a sign, it's Thanksgiving morning.' So we ended up, obviously, having North," she said.

