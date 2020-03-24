Kishwer Merchant bakes 'kada prasad cake' on hubby Suyyash's birthday

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Mar 2020 18:50:27 IST

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor-singer Suyyash Rai turned a year older on Tuesday. To make his birthday special, his wife Kishwer Merchant baked a 'kada prasad cake' (cake made of traditional Punjabi dessert).

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kishwer posted a picture of the cake.

"I don't believe I forgot a before picture of the kada prasad cake I made for Suyyash last night to bring in his birthday," Kishwer wrote.

The couple got married in 2016 after years of dating each other. They had appeared together on "Bigg Boss 9".

--IANS

sim/vnc

