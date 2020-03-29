  1. Home
  2. News
  3. KJo's little boy thinks Big B can 'take away' coronavirus!

KJo's little boy thinks Big B can 'take away' coronavirus!

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Mar 2020 17:02:56 IST

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar's latest video with his son Yash on COVID-19 has a quirky Amitabh Bachchan connect.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself talking to his son Yash.

Karan asks him: 'Yash, how sad these corona times are. Who do you think will take it away? How do you think this coronavirus can leave our life?"

To which, Yash replies "Amitabh Bachchan".

A "stumped" Karan then says if he should call Big B, whom he referred to as Mr Bachchan and request him to do so, telling him that Yash wants this coronavirus to go away.

Just when he says that he will call Amitabh, Yash replies: "Amitabh Bachchan no coming to my room."

Big B's son an actor Abhishek Bachchan commented: "Too cute".

The veteran actor's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote: "Haha... Miss them."

The clip on the photo-sharing website currently has over 3,41,208 likes.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

Coronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

NewsHere's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

Here's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

NewsSupernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Supernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure