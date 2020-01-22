KJo: We've all been through difficult phases of self-doubt

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 19:59:52 IST

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar says every one goes through difficult phases of self-doubt and low confidence, and that affects ones ability to put oneself out there.

The filmmaker has turned into a host of Netflix dating makeover show "What The Love! With Karan Johar". It will go live on the streaming site on January 30.

"Love, matchmaking, and hosting -- 'What The Love! With Karan Johar' has given me three things that come naturally to me, all in one go! We've all been through difficult phases of self-doubt and low confidence, which often affects our ability to put ourselves out there. Through this show, I want people to look inward and truly love and accept themselves, so that they can find their path to their happily ever after," Karan said.

Produced by BBC Studios India, the show brings together people who are in search of true love. Karan along with fashion and style expert Maneka Harinsinghani and make-up and hair artist Shaan Muttathil will help in participants' transformation.

