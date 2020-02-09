'Kkusum' fame Nausheen on working in OTT show 'Class of 2020'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Feb 2020 19:21:15 IST

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar, who is currently seen in the recently launched web series "Class of 2020", feels happy about exploring the digital space.

"Each medium has its own viewers. When I work for TV I do not experiment much and try to play characters which can be liked by everyone. But with web and films, I feel there is more scope of experimentation. So currently I am exploring the digital space and enjoying it.

"In 'Class of 2020', I am playing a different character and I feel it is important for an artiste to push their limits in order to grow," Nausheen said.

Nausheen became the household name with her show "Kkusum", which ran from 2001 to 2005.

"Class of 2020" is a youth-based show, which also features actors Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande. The show is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

--IANS

sim/bc

