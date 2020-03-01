  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Know why consumers don't buy environment-friendly products

Know why consumers don't buy environment-friendly products

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 14:54:44 IST

London, March 1 (IANS) In an eye-opener for companies aiming to promote environment-friendly products, new research suggests that they should downplay its green credentials if they want consumers to buy it.

Green products include features that are less harmful to the planet and population, such as biodegradable and nontoxic ingredients, that enhance energy efficiency and include recycled components.

However, while it has been suggested that consumers are willing to buy such products, these attitudes rarely result in purchases and they often buy the conventional alternatives, say researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and University of Leeds.

This is because of the performance ability sometimes associated with green products, whereby consumers perceive them as being less effective.

"Instead, by downplaying the product's greenness, firms may be more likely to persuade consumers to buy it, if it is promoted on more traditional, rather than performance, aspects," said the study.

Led by Dr Bryan Ursey of UEA's Norwich Business School, the study shows that the product category can influence the effect of a green product advertising strategy on performance assessments.

"Given consumers' perceptions of poorly performing green products, persuading them to alter their consumption habits remains a difficult task for marketers," said Ursey.

While firms have often attempted to enhance their environmental credentials by emphasizing a new product's green attributes, we show that this may in fact have negative consequences, he added in a paper published in the Journal of Advertising.

"As green products are often associated with poorer performance, firms would do well to tailor their advertising to meet the expected benefits associated with a given product category," the authors noted.

Previous research has found that consumers tend to choose products with superior functional performance over products with superior sustainability characteristics.

In the new study, authors conducted two experiments: One with an advertisement for a new laundry detergent and the other using an advert for a washing machine that featured a new eco-mode, which reduces power and water usage.

They found that implicit, rather than explicit, communication about greenness leads to higher performance evaluations and purchase intent for products that are less commonly green (the detergent) and for products that have an optional green mode (the washing machine).

The findings have important implications for public policy makers and support the notion that consumers are more likely to engage in pro-social actions when the request for help is accompanied by some form of personal benefit.

--IANS

na/pgh/

NewsIsha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

Isha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

NewsDivyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

Divyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

NewsChitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

Chitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

NewsInternational Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

International Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

News'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Song Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Movie ReviewGuns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Guns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta

Song Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta