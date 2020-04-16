Mayur More, who played the lead role as a studious youngster in the first ever black and white series ‘Kota Factory’ was not only loved by audiences but also received a great response from critics as well.

A transformational shift in character, the versatile actor will now be seen in ‘Girlfriend Chor’ - a hatke story of a lovelorn college guy, Akash who has been friend zoned – again, but undertakes a mission to be more than a shoulder to cry on and decides to go get his girl!

In a completely new avatar, the actor will be seen portraying the guy who always gets friend-zoned but now is willing to do anything to turn things in his favor.

Along with Mayur More, the series also stars Shishir Sharma, Sonali Sachdev, Himani Sharma, Kushagre Dua, Diksha Juneja and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Watch their crazy story unfold on April 17th, for Free - exclusively on MX Player.