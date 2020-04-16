  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory,Mayur More,Girlfriend Chor, MX Player
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 14:30:27 IST

Mayur More, who played the lead role as a studious youngster in the first ever black and white series ‘Kota Factory’ was not only loved by audiences but also received  a great response from critics as well.

A transformational shift in character, the versatile actor will now be seen in ‘Girlfriend Chor’ - a hatke story of a lovelorn college guy, Akash who has been friend zoned – again, but undertakes a mission to be more than a shoulder to cry on and decides to go get his girl!

In a completely new avatar, the actor will be seen portraying the guy who always gets friend-zoned but now is willing to do anything to turn things in his favor.

Along with Mayur More, the series also stars Shishir Sharma, Sonali Sachdev, Himani Sharma, Kushagre Dua, Diksha Juneja and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Watch their crazy story unfold on April 17th, for Free - exclusively on MX Player.

Related Topics

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

NewsCOVID-19: Salman Khan speaks his heart out in this video

COVID-19: Salman Khan speaks his heart out in this video

NewsTom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

Tom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

NewsShivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

Shivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

NewsSanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

Sanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Fashion & LifestyleJacqueline Fernandez shows us how Yoga, with inversions is the best pick for quarantine

Jacqueline Fernandez shows us how Yoga, with inversions is the best pick for quarantine

FeatureRangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic

Rangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic