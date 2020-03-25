  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kourtney Kardashian does not like spotlight on her love life

Kourtney Kardashian does not like spotlight on her love life

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 05:55:12 IST

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian does not like to keep sharing personal details about her relationship in public anymore.

Speaking on the new show "In The Room", Kourtney admitted that having her ex-partner Scott Disick -- with whom she has three kids -- on her family's show was "hard" on their relationship, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The couple's children are Mason (aged 10), Penelope (seven), and Reign (five).

She said: "The only thing I really don't share is my relationships. Scott and I, for 10 years being together, our whole relationship was on the show and I felt like the toll that it took on us - you know, there were other things too, obviously - I felt like it was hard on our relationship."

Kourtney added: "I feel like I'm really content, but I think if it was the right situation, I think it's something that I would want. But, I don't feel like it's missing."

--IANS

sim/vnc/pgh/

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh shares some kicks and punches you can do at home. Check it out!

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares some kicks and punches you can do at home. Check it out!

NewsGood cop, Bad cop- he has played them all! Watch Sanjay Dutt as an IAS officer

Good cop, Bad cop- he has played them all! Watch Sanjay Dutt as an IAS officer

NewsAlaya F tells us about how she drives herself everyday to keep her acting skills up to speed!

Alaya F tells us about how she drives herself everyday to keep her acting skills up to speed!

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Vivek Agnihotri to sell his paintings and raise money

Coronavirus Outbreak: Vivek Agnihotri to sell his paintings and raise money

Fashion & LifestyleGudi Padwa 2020: Rashami Desai, Sunny Leone, Jennifer Winget and other celebs flaunt their Maharashtrian outfits

Gudi Padwa 2020: Rashami Desai, Sunny Leone, Jennifer Winget and other celebs flaunt their Maharashtrian outfits

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Available' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Available' by Justin Bieber

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true