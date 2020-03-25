Kourtney Kardashian does not like spotlight on her love life

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian does not like to keep sharing personal details about her relationship in public anymore.

Speaking on the new show "In The Room", Kourtney admitted that having her ex-partner Scott Disick -- with whom she has three kids -- on her family's show was "hard" on their relationship, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The couple's children are Mason (aged 10), Penelope (seven), and Reign (five).

She said: "The only thing I really don't share is my relationships. Scott and I, for 10 years being together, our whole relationship was on the show and I felt like the toll that it took on us - you know, there were other things too, obviously - I felt like it was hard on our relationship."

Kourtney added: "I feel like I'm really content, but I think if it was the right situation, I think it's something that I would want. But, I don't feel like it's missing."

