Kratika Sengar urges parents to allow girls to follow their dreams

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Popular television actress Kratika Sengar says that every girl should get the opportunity to follow their dream.

"It's an absolute honour to receive the award and I'm truly humbled for being able to inspire other women. I myself have been inspired by quite a few strong women growing up. And to the young parents today, I would like to request you, to please allow your girls to study and follow their dreams so that tomorrow they can aspire to inspire others."

The actress is known for her performances in shows like "Jhansi Ki Rani", "Punarvivah", "Service Wali Bahu" and "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki" to name a few.

--IANS

aru/vnc