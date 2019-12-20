Kris Jenner keeps her life size wax figure at home

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Reality TV personality Kris Jenner keeps her own life size wax figure in her own house rather than placing it in a museum like any other celebrity.

In a video shared on Instagram stories, Kris's daughter Kim Kardashian showed her followers the lifelike wax figure of her mother sitting at the bar, reports aceshowbiz.com.

It wore a tuxedo modelled after Kris' Dolce and Gabbana suit.

"You guys have no idea how real this looks. It's insane. It's exact down to the little mark she has. This is her exact hairline. I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is," Kim said while pointing to a beauty mark on its chin.

Model Chrissy Teigen was also taken aback by the wax figure.

She was seen in a video shared by Kris appearing to be completely mesmerised by the figure as she sat in front of it.

"Okay, Chrissy is obsessed with me. She's staring at it like it's me, but it's not even me," Kris said in the video, as the Teigen author asked: "...Does it have nipples?"

--IANS

dc/bg