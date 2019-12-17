  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kriti denies she is slated to perform at New Year do in Dublin

Kriti denies she is slated to perform at New Year do in Dublin

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Dec 2019 18:14:08 IST

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has denied she is set to perform at a New Year gala in Dublin. The poster of the event has her photograph on it for promotion.

According to the poster, the event is called Bang On Bollywood 11 and, going by the advertisement, it is scheduled to be held on December 28 at Club M Temple Bar. The poster also announces that the gala is hosted by Ayush Mann Event, and announces the participation of DJ AK King from Belgium and DJ Ujwal.

Calling it a hoax, Kriti replied: "Nope! This is fake!"

It all came to Kriti's notice when a fan, on Monday, tweeted to the actress a poster of an event.

The fan asked the actress: "@kritisanon are you coming to Dublin on 28th December at Temple Bar for New Years celebration and some kind of a gig. Tickets and promotions are going viral with your pic on it. Please confirm before we buy tickets. Thanks."

Kriti is currently preparing for her next release titled "Mimi". The heroine-centric film is about surrogacy.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide is distraught with sakharam's disappearance

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide is distraught with sakharam's disappearance

NewsPratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary to headline financial thriller 'Scam 1992'

Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary to headline financial thriller 'Scam 1992'

NewsHere's how Priyaank Sharma prepped for his role in Sab Kushal Mangal

Here's how Priyaank Sharma prepped for his role in Sab Kushal Mangal

NewsArjun Kapoor: I will never disown a film

Arjun Kapoor: I will never disown a film

NewsTaylor Swift out of Best Original Song Oscar race

Taylor Swift out of Best Original Song Oscar race

NewsRanveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' out of Oscars 2020 race

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' out of Oscars 2020 race

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mitra Ne Dil Mangeya by Rajvir Jawanda and Gurlez Akhtar

Song lyrics of Mitra Ne Dil Mangeya by Rajvir Jawanda and Gurlez Akhtar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Mummy Nu Pasand from Jai Mummy Di

Song Lyrics of Mummy Nu Pasand from Jai Mummy Di

NewsWill Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

Will Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake