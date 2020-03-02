  1. Home
  3. Kriti Kharbanda follows the path of this Hollywood actor

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Mar 2020 09:30:52 IST

The actress Kriti Kharbanda has been climbing the ladder of success slowly and steadily ever since she started her career with Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana opposite Rajkummar Rao. From a fashion icon to fitness enthusiast to a strong powerful woman, Kriti has created a niche of her own. 

Kriti has gone through some major transformation over the years and it can rightly be said that she is a stern believer in healthy living. She has experimented with different methods of exercise to workout and improve her fitness, including pole dancing.

Seeing her dedication towards healthy living, an Australian wellness brand recently approached Kriti to promote their Indian campaign.

Co-incidentally Hollywood actor and one of the most fittest personality in west, Chris Hemsworthactor is the international ambassador of the same brand.  A marvel lover Kriti has admired Chris's craft and the two do share a lot of common trait, which lead the Australian brand approach the actress for their Indian campaign.  

The two actors share a common mantra with the brand, which is their belief in the power of healthy & wellbeing life.

