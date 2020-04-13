  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 11:14:30 IST

Kriti Kharbanda is getting ready to win over the audience, not just with her acting talent, but also her strikingly good looks. We are awestruck by Kriti Kharbanda’s beauty in this throwback picture.

Kriti has an extensive body of work in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Beginning her career as an actor in 2009, Kriti has worked in over 25 films in multiple languages earning acclaim from both critics and audiences. Over the years, Kriti has shared of the throwback pictures from her childhood on her social media.

