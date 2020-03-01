Kriti recalls 'Luka Chuppi' memories on 'Mimi' set

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 17:38:02 IST

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) As "Luka Chuppi" completed one year of its release on Sunday, actress Kriti Sanon went down memory lane with director Laxman Utekar on the sets of her upcoming film "Mimi".

"It's so nostalgic to be shooting with Laxman Sir and Maddock films on the day 'Luka Chuppi' released for another super special film 'Mimi'. 'Luka Chuppi' was on the subject of live-in relationship. 'Mimi' on the other hand deals with surrogacy in a unique way," Kriti said.

"Luka Chuppi" also stars Kartik Aaryan. It tells the story of a TV reporter who lives-in with his headstrong intern.

"Mimi" narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. According to reports, Kriti has put on about 15 kilos to get into the skin of her character.

Inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie "Mala Aai Vhhaychy", "Mimi" also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Other than this, Kriti will also be seen in "Bachchan Pandey" opposite Akshay Kumar.

--IANS

dc/prs

