Kriti Sanon makes chia pudding, Kartik Aaryan calls it chai pudding

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 18:18:07 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon is using all the free time during the lockdown to brush up her cooking skills. She has posted picture on Instagram where she can be seen trying her hand at baking a chia pudding.

She captioned the picture saying: "#KriticalCooking #WhatsCooking

Dish 1: Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding

Lessons learned:

1. Normal pudding tastes better than Chia pudding. So don't ruin a good dessert by trying to make it healthy (Its dessert, not salad!)

2. If you're making it for your parents, don't use Dark chocolate because they'll just say "kadwa hai"! #LockdownDay1"

Her "Lukka Chuppi" co-star Kartik Aaryan her other ideas seeing the chia pudding. "Chai pudding," he wrote.

Not to be outdone, Kriti replied distorting the name of the actor's hometown: "@kartikaaryan Mr Gawalior Chia."

However, her distorting the spelling of the town of Gwalior did not go down with a section of netizens.

One user commented: "Don't call it Gawalior. I am from Gwalior too and I am proud of my city. We can also make fun of your city but we will not."

Several others commented requesting the actress to get her spelling corrected. A user even advised Kartik Aaryan to teach Kriti some English.

--IANS

abh/vnc

