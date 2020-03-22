Kriti Sanon's 'champi' time with sister Nupur during Janata Curfew

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Mar 2020 20:05:47 IST

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Janata Curfew amid COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday gave actress Kriti Sanon a lot of time to spend with family. She made the best use of her time at home, and she particularly seemed to enjoy giving some good old 'champi' (head massage) to her sister, singer-actress Nupur Sanon.

Kriti posted a couple of videos that show her giving a 'champi' to Nupur.

"It's champi time... Things we never have the time for! #JanataCurfew, #StayAtHome, "Kriti captioned the video.

Kriti ensured the right musical effect with her video, too. Late Mohammed Rafi's popular number "Sar jo tera chakraye" plays in the background as the actress massages her sister's head with gusto.

A day ago, Kriti took out a time to clean out her wardrobe during home quarantine.

On the film front, Kriti will be next seen in "Mimi", in which she is playing the role of a surrogate mother.

